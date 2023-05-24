Show You Care
North Liberty man arrested for alleged home invasions, sexual assaults in Black Hawk County

Police said 25-year-old Asante Walker-Garcia Adams is accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting the victim in Cedar Falls last month.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they arrested a North Liberty man on Friday after two alleged home invasions and sexual assaults in Black Hawk County.

Police said Asante Adams is accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting the victim in Cedar Falls last month.

Investigators said DNA taken from the crime scene traced Adams to another home invasion and sexual assault that happened in Waterloo in March.

A woman reported a stranger broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors charged Adams with two counts each of felony second degree sexual assault and first degree burglary.

