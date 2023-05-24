Nebraska sending 10 state troopers to U.S. border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen said Wednesday that he’s authorized the immediate deployment of 10 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the U.S. border in Texas to “help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border.”

All 10 of the volunteers for “Operation Lone Star” from the NSP ranks are experienced drone operators, according the release from the governor’s office. They were set to leave within the next 24 hours and be away for two weeks.

The announcement comes two days after Pillen attended a meeting of Republican governors hosted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was also in attendance. The governors came together in the aftermath of Title 42′s expiration.

“Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42,” Pillen said in the news release announcing the deployment. “Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its toolbox to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border. Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state.”

I met with Greg Abbott and fellow Republican Governors on Monday to discuss the ongoing border crisis. Nebraska is... Posted by Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Abbott recently renewed his state’s disaster declaration which had been put in place in May 2021. Last week, he requested the help of his fellow governors through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas’ call for assistance.”

The Nebraska troopers will join deployments from Idaho and Florida, according to the release from Pillen’s office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.