Former Hawkeye player Tania Davis joins Iowa women’s basketball staff

Lisa Bluder is adding one of her former players to her staff.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisa Bluder is adding one of her former players to her staff.

Davis will be the Director of Player Development at Iowa. She was an assistant coach for the Omaha women’s basketball team from 2021 to 2023, prior to that she was a graduate assistant at Clemson.

Davis was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for the Hawkeyes in 2019.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Tania Davis back to Iowa City,” said head coach Lisa Bluder. “Tania was a tremendous player who has now gained great coaching experience. It is so exciting to know she will now impact our program once again as our Director of Player Development. She will be a pivotal piece in our day-to-day operation, mainly working with our players to assist them in becoming strong leaders and role models in the community.”

