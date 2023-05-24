Coralville Farmers Market opens Wednesday

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weather gets warmer, it is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some local Farmers markets.

The Coralville Farmers Market gets underway Wednesday.

It will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through October 4.

Organizers said 33 vendors are scheduled to be at Iowa River Landing.

The farmers market moved there in 2020, after being held at the Coralville Community Aquatic Center.

People will be able to buy fresh produce, flowers, soap, baked goods, and jewelry.

