Cold front sweeps through, with winds picking up

Winds pick up later today behind a cold front that moves through.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The back door cold front that we’ve been expecting is on the way today, carrying a somewhat cooler air mass with it.

The front, called “back door” because it travels generally from east-to-west rather than the more typical west-to-east trajectory, will clear past our northeast zone by mid-morning. Areas from Waterloo to Iowa City will be past the front by mid-afternoon, and all will be behind it by this evening at the latest. You’ll know when it has passed your area when winds pick up out of the east, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph possible at maximum.

Where the front passes first today, highs will be limited to the mid 70s. Most of the area, though, will still be able to reach the low to mid 80s. Some clouds may develop along the cold front by this afternoon, with an extremely low chance of an isolated shower.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with the warmest readings occurring the farther south and west that you go in the TV9 viewing area. Winds will gradually shift back to a more southeasterly direction on Friday. So, despite a start in the low to mid 40s, we should actually be at least a few degrees warmer by the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the Memorial day holiday weekend, things look pretty nice! Temperatures will be warmer, likely in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout, but humidity levels should still remain reasonable. Precipitation now looks quite unlikely, allowing any events or plans outdoors to take place without interruption from the weather.

A slight chance for showers and storms is present on Tuesday next week, with the potential that we may be adding additional chances into the middle of next week. That comes with increasing temperatures and humidity, with highs in the upper 80s for many by then.

