A cold front drops highs to the 70s for the next few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front tonight will bring slight changes to the forecast, but the overall picture of warmth and sunshine remains.

Look for winds to pick up, gusting 20-30 mph out of the east into Thursday. Behind this front, highs back into the 70s to end the week. Smoke could mix down to the surface briefly leading to air quality concerns for extremely sensitive people, but most will not experience health impacts. 80s return for the holiday weekend and dry weather persists.

There may still be a bit of smoke around early Thursday, but winds should clear us out quickly. (KCRG)

Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios! Visit www.kcrg.com/weather/weatherradio for more information. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.