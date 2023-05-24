Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in connection with two shootings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 20th, 2023, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Park Ave SE for a report of shots fired into a residence.

Officials found four bullet holes in the living room and one next to the front door of the residence. Three 9mm shell casings were collected from the scene. Investigators determined an individual was the target of the shooting.

Officers responding to the scene reportedly observed two individuals running from the scene near the shooting. A K9 was used and tracked one of the suspects hiding under a porch in the 1700 block of B Ave. NE. Police say that a 9mm handgun, which was determined to have been stolen, appeared to have been thrown into a nearby yard. The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Nelson Jr.

Shell casings found at the shooting scene were found to have matched the gun. Officials also say that the same firearm was linked to another recent shooting targeting the same individual in the Park Ave shooting.

Nelson Jr. was charged with:

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Trafficking Stolen Weapons - Used in Crime

Going Armed with Intent

Possessing Firearm or Offensive Weapon by Felon

Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime

Reckless Use of Firearm - Property Damage

Nelson Jr. was previously convicted of Willful Injury in Hardin County back in August 2022.

