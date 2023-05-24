Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue unconscious woman from smoke-filled apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters rescued a woman who they said was unconscious after a fire caused smoke to fill the second floor of an apartment building in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, officials said firefighters responded to a call about smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment building in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was in the bedroom of one of the apartments.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Firefighters were able to ventilate the building. No one else was hurt, but the woman was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

