Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Alpacas coming to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines for limited time experience

Blank Park Zoo said eight alpacas will be visiting the zoo for a limited time, starting this...
Blank Park Zoo said eight alpacas will be visiting the zoo for a limited time, starting this week.(Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo said eight alpacas will be visiting the zoo for a limited time, starting this week.

Zoo leaders said it’s part of an experience they’re offering over the summer with partner Rusty Stars Alpaca.

“It’s very exciting to bring a new interactive experience to Blank Park Zoo,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO. “Not only will you be able to learn about these interesting animals, but you’ll have the opportunity to feed, interact and take a picture.”

Alpacas, originally from Peru, are known for their unique look with long-legs, neck and small head. They’re raised for their soft fiber, which is used to make things like clothing, tapestries and blankets.

People will be able to see the alpacas until Labor Day. On select days, zoo leaders said the Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild will demonstrate how alpaca’s fiber is turned into products.

The zoo released the following information about where and when to see the animals:

Alpaca Acres

  • Location: near Kids’ Kingdom at Blank Park Zoo (former camel ride area)
  • Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., daily
  • Opens: May 26
  • Cost: $6 admission ($5 member) plus $2 to feed 

Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild demonstrations 

  • June 7, 10, 17, 28
  • July 5, 15, 26, 29
  • August 2, 12, 16, 26
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This new attraction comes in addition to Blank Park Zoo’s new cotton-top tamarins, which the zoo unveiled earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue
One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a...
North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions
The Linn County Sheriff's Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River

Latest News

Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday...
North Liberty man arrested for alleged home invasions, sexual assaults in Black Hawk County
North Liberty man arrested for alleged home invasions, sexual assaults in Black Hawk County
The second motorcyclist stopped, and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as...
Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County
A splash pad at a Cedar Rapids Park
Splash pads make a return at Cedar Rapids parks on Saturday