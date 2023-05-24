CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa.

Today & Tonight

A back door cold front will move in from the northeast today gradually allowing cooler air to move into the area. That means we’ll have some cooling this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this evening. The cold front could also cause smoke to reach the surface this afternoon. Therefore, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for Eastern Iowa through 7 p.m. this evening. Most of Eastern Iowa will stay in the Moderate category, however, part of the area could go down into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Therefore, limiting outdoor activity will probably be a good idea today. Tonight, will be mild with lows cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday through Memorial Day Weekend

By Thursday, the cooler air behind the cold front will have spread through the entire area allowing temperatures to only reach the 70s tomorrow through Saturday with sunshine. It will be a very comfortable couple of days! That being said, the 80s will return on Sunday and rise into the upper 80s next week. For now, little to no precipitation is in the forecast.

Air Quality Alert in effect through Wednesday evening (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

