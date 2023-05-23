Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the two people who died in a crash on Highway 63 just north of Waterloo on Monday.
Police said 58-year-old William Smith and 31-year-old Aimee Bowers, both of Denver, Iowa, died in the two-vehicle crash.
It happened in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue (Highway 63) just before 8 a.m.
Two passengers from one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 63 for several hours.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.