Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo police identify two dead in Highway 63 crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 63 just north of Waterloo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the two people who died in a crash on Highway 63 just north of Waterloo on Monday.

Police said 58-year-old William Smith and 31-year-old Aimee Bowers, both of Denver, Iowa, died in the two-vehicle crash.

It happened in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue (Highway 63) just before 8 a.m.

Two passengers from one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 63 for several hours.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Two dead, two injured in Black Hawk County crash
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck found
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
generic fire truck
Dog dies in Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

(Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)
Former Dubuque priest accused of past sexual abuse of a minor
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the Coralville Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m....
Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Coralville this summer
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
State offers webinars on Education Savings Accounts beginning Tuesday
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
Series of webinars on Education Savings Accounts to begin Tuesday