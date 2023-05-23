Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near...
The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House.(Source: WUSA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

In an update early Tuesday, Guglielmi said preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.

Police deemed the truck was safe.

Guglielmi says charges will be filed by the U.S. Park Police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash
Police lights.
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested
Two dead, two injured in Black Hawk County crash
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
Two children dead, swept away in California river
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
Florida sued over law blocking Chinese citizens, other foreigners from buying property