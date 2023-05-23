Teen killed after high speed chase leads to crash in Wapello County

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 20th, at approximately 8:53 pm, a deputy with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office observed three motorcycles traveling over 100 mph southbound on Highway 63 just south of the Mary Street intersection.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on all three motorcycles, but only one of the motorcycles complied. The other two continued southbound at a high rate of speed, entering Davis County and continuing into the City of Bloomfield.

At the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 2, one of the motorcycles ran the stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. The second motorcyclist stopped and the driver was taken into custody. He was identified as 18-year-old Lane Spurgeon of Ottumwa. he was charged with Eluding Law Enforcement.

The motorcyclist that crashed was transported to the Davis County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He was identified as 19-year-old Reese Jones of Ottumwa.

Law enforcement is looking to identify the third motorcyclist that initially stopped. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at 641-684-4350.

