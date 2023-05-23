Show You Care
Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say

A 14-year-old girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OXLAND HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A 14-year-old girl is facing charges for allegedly planning a “hit-squad” attack.

Prosecutors said she allegedly ordered three other boys to kill another teen on a Maryland school bus.

The attack on a Prince George’s County school bus was caught on video.

Had the gun not jammed repeatedly, the victim would have surely died, investigators said in court.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by an eighth-grade girl who is accused of texting the attackers seconds before they rushed the bus to let them know the victim was seated and the last rider left.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend and charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Bailiffs in the courtroom watched to keep family members separated.

The suspect’s family begged for the girl to be released in home detention before the trial, but arguments by attorneys revealed allegations of gang ties. The victim’s mother begged the judge not to let the girl go home, saying her family and the school bus driver would be terrorized and that they girl would orchestrate another attack.

“She planned this out and set it up to a T,” the victim’s mother said.

Judge Byron Bereano ordered the girl to be held without bail in a juvenile facility, saying that home detention may keep her off the streets but would not prevent her from planning more deadly mayhem.

Prosecutor Aisha Braveboy reflected on how dangerous these suspects are alleged to be despite their young age.

“We hear parents say, you know, ‘My child is a good child. They weren’t involved, I can’t believe it,’ but believe it. It happens. Far too often in our communities, young people are making adult decisions that have adult consequences. My office has no choice but to pursue justice, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Braveboy said.

Two of the teens allegedly seen on video have also been arrested. The third boy, the one holding the gun, has not yet been found.

The gun has also not been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

