Tama paper mill parent company to hold job fair for workers ahead of shutdown

The parent company of a paper mill in Tama is set to hold a job fair for its workers Tuesday as it prepares to shut down next month.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The parent company of a paper mill in Tama is set to hold a job fair for its workers Tuesday as it prepares to shut down next month.

Tama Paperboard opened in the late 1800s.

Graphic Packing International bought the mill in February. Company leaders said the mill is closing due to what they called other modernization projects in its recycled paperboard network.

The closure means more than 80 people are now out of a job.

Tuesday’s job fair for those workers will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Tama Civic Center.

