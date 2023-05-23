Show You Care
As summer approaches, local law enforcement warns young drivers about the dangers of speeding

By Libbie Randall
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After stopping three speeders going over 100 miles per hour in Johnson County, the Iowa State Patrol is urging all drivers to be more careful on the roadways. Especially young drivers.

“Younger drivers just push the limits. That’s something I’ve seen my whole career where younger drivers will be going just a little too fast or they’ll do this or do that,” said Trooper Bob Conrad.

In 2020, almost one-third of all teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in Iowa were speeding at the time of the crash. And according to law enforcement, speeding overall is up. The exact reason is unknown, but regardless of the reason they say they’re trying to warn others and prevent the worst possible outcome.

“I don’t know if there is some type of thing where people just don’t respect the speed limit like they used to, or what it is. But I can tell you we are out there enforcing every day and our enforcement efforts have not changed,” said Trooper Conrad.

Local drivers ed instructors are also doing their part to keep travelers safe. Safe Drivers Ed Owner & Intructor, Chris Rolwes says he emphasizes the dangers of speeding for those just starting out behind the wheel.

“We talk a lot about what speed can do to stopping distance. It’s not complicated, the faster you go, the longer it takes to stop a vehicle,” said Rolwes.

And both Trooper Conrad and Rolwes say that the more parents can be involved in encouraging safe driving, the better students will understand the risks.

“Understanding that this is something that once students are doing on their own, they’re driving a two to three thousand pound weapon,” said Rolwes.

