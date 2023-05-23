Show You Care
State offers webinars on Education Savings Accounts beginning Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn how to apply for the state’s new Students First Education Savings Accounts.

The money from these ESA’s can go towards tuition, fees, and other education expenses.

The first of the live webinars begins Tuesday, with five more sessions planned through June 7.

There will also be recordings for parents who can’t attend the live session.

The schedule and registration links for each session are available on the Department of Education’s ESA webpage, here.

The application period for the 2023-2024 school year opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

