Operation Quickfind: Ethan Lint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 15 year old. Ethan Lint was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 10th Street northwest on Monday.

Lint was last seen wearing red shorts with white trim, a black t-shirt, and a beaded black necklace with a cross. He’s 5′7″, weighs 120 pounds, and has curly black hair.

If you know where he’s at, call Cedar Rapids Police.

