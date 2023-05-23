North Liberty man charged with sexually assaulting, burglarizing victims during home invasions

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into two separate home invasions, officials have arrested a 25-year-old from North Liberty.

On March 10th, 2023, Waterloo Police responded to a residence on Stardust Drive for a report that an unknown man entered a victim’s apartment and sexually assaulted her. Then, on April 10th, 2023, Cedar Falls Patrol Officers were dispatched to a residence on College Street for a report of a burglary. Investigators learned that an unknown male had entered the residence and sexually assaulted the lone resident.

Following an investigation, police arrested 25-year-old Asante Walker-Garcia Adams. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistic Laboratory was able to take DNA from both crime scenes and match them to Adams.

He was charged with two counts of Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Burglary in the First Degree.

Anyoone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3, Cedar Falls Police at 319-273- 8616, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.