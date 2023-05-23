Show You Care
No swimming permitted at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area due to bacteria level

Iowa City city leaders say swimming is not allowed at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area after new reports showed high bacteria levels.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City city leaders say swimming is not allowed at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area after new reports showed high bacteria levels.

City leaders said the advisory is due to E. coli levels detected in Sand Lake.

The advisory for the recreation area, located at 579 McCollister Boulevard, will last until the water quality improves.

City leaders said updates are usually provided on Fridays each week. Click here for more information.

