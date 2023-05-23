Show You Care
Linn-Mar students and parents meet next superintendent at meet and greet

Amy Kortemeyer will start her job as superintendent on July 1st.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -When Midhat Mansoor was looking for a new place for her family to live she knew exactly where she wanted her daughter to go to school.

“We moved to our house to be in the Linn-Mar school district, I did not want to open enroll I wanted my tax dollars going to Linn-Mar,” said Mansoor

She and other parents talked with Amy Kortemeyer who will start her job as superintendent on July 1st.

Kortemeyer will begin as Linn-Mar faces criticism from politicians and lawsuits from parents over its policies regarding transgender students.

Amy Kortmeyer said, “So obviously I want to get a lay of the landscape and work with Superintendent Bisgard on those things that have happened previously and work closely with the board and parents and staff to understand where we’re at with that and work towards seeing what the next iteration of that work will look like.”

And those who attended the event wanted the new superintendent to know that she had their support.

Mansoor continued “Just so that our voices are heard and that we are here to show support and to show the new superintendent all the people who are here and to represent them "

A larger community welcome is scheduled to take place on August 16 from 6 to 8 pm in the Commons area of the High School near the gym.

