Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River

The Linn County Sheriff's Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.

It happened Monday afternoon near the Chain Bridge Boat Ramp, where two kayakers were pulling a raft with a rope.

The rope got caught in a log jam, pulling the rafter into the water.

The kayakers helped the rafter get onto the log jam, but then lost a kayak.

First responders got all three people out with a rescue boat.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Two dead, two injured in Black Hawk County crash
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck found
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Generic police lights
Iowa City woman charged with stealing from labor union

Latest News

One seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Iowa City
A Clermont man was able to walk away from a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility...
Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Ethan Lint.
Operation Quickfind: Ethan Lint
Cedar Rapids firefighters and police responded to a call for an entrapment in the 700 block of...
Cedar Rapids first responders at the scene of an entrapment on 1st Avenue