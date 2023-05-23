Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescues three stuck on the Cedar River

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue three people stuck on the Cedar River.

It happened Monday afternoon near the Chain Bridge Boat Ramp, where two kayakers were pulling a raft with a rope.

The rope got caught in a log jam, pulling the rafter into the water.

The kayakers helped the rafter get onto the log jam, but then lost a kayak.

First responders got all three people out with a rescue boat.

No one was hurt.

