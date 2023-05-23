Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Coralville this summer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the Coralville Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on June 8.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, named for one of the most successful bandleaders of the 1930′s and 40′s, formed in 1956 and has been touring ever since.

The current 18-member ensemble is led by bandleader Erik Stabnau, with vocalist Jenny Swoish.

Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370.

