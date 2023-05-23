Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Frazier hits 1st career grand slam, Iowa beats Michigan 13-3

Brayden Frazier hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning and Iowa routed Michigan...
Brayden Frazier hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning and Iowa routed Michigan 13-3 on Tuesday to begin the Big Ten Tournament.(WDAM 7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brayden Frazier hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning and Iowa routed Michigan 13-3 on Tuesday to begin the Big Ten Tournament.

Third-seeded Iowa (40-13) advances to the winners’ bracket for a game on Thursday. Sixth-seeded Michigan (26-27) plays in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Frazier’s third home run of the season was the ninth grand slam for the Hawkeyes, who hadn’t had a slam in the conference tournament since 2017.

Jack Whitlock (7-0) got the win after striking out three with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Starter Marcus Morgan also struck out three over four innings, while walking five.

Iowa, which entered averaging 9.1 runs in their last 10 contests, scored six runs in the fifth inning for a 7-1 lead. Sam Petersen added a three-run homer, his 10th of the season, during a four-run seventh.

Michigan starter Connor O’Halloran (8-6) allowed seven earned runs in five innings.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Two dead, two injured in Black Hawk County crash
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 14-year-old Ryleigh Franck found
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue

Latest News

It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, May 22nd, 2023
It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 22nd, 2023
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, May 21, 2023.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, May 21, 2023