Dry, sunny, and warm weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmth and sunshine continue to headline the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s. For our Wednesday, highs again look to reach the lower 80s for many but a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes will keep areas like Dubuque and our northeastern zone from warming as much. As this front passes, look for winds to pick up Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts of 25-30 mph possible into Thursday. The cooler air mass behind this will send our highs back into the low and mid 70s for Thursday and Friday. Without much moisture around to work with, the front does look to pass dry and plentiful sunshine continues during the days.

Winds will reach 20-30 mph as a cold front backs into the state. (KCRG)

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, the great outdoor weather continues. Highs should rebound to around 80 by Saturday with lower 80s both Sunday and Monday. Rain chances next week still appear minimal as well – keep watering those gardens!

Chances for rain are very limited in the coming days. (KCRG)

