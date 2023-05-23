Clermont man injured in crash that totaled his vehicle, downed utility pole

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clermont man was able to get out of his vehicle before first responders arrived after a crash that totaled his vehicle and broke a utility pole Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened when a 72-year-old man heading northbound on Canoe Road lost consciousness, crossed the southbound lane, hit the utility pole and went into a ditch.

The utility pole broke in half, leaving a live electrical line on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said the driver had minor injuries. They did not say what caused the man to lose consciousness.

The crash remains under investigation.

