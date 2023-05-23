Show You Care
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to entrapment on 1st Avenue

Cedar Rapids firefighters and police responded to a call for an entrapment in the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest on Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police and firefighters were called to the 700 block of 1st Avenue northwest for an entrapment at around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said a man was doing private sewer work when dirt slid down into the ditch, burying him from the waist down.

First responders were able to get him out after about 30 minutes.

Officials said the man was talking and breathing, but they did not give any more word on his condition.

