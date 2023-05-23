Another sunny day with somewhat warmer temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will show another slight increase today, but a cooler end to the work week is still on the way.

Highs will be a couple of degrees warmer by this afternoon in the low to mid 80s, a similar increase today as what we experienced yesterday. Humidity levels remain low, though, so despite the warmer feel, it’s not coming with any additional mugginess. Some scattered cumulus clouds are possible in the peak heating of the afternoon, but they’ll diminish quickly after sunset.

A cold front approaches on Wednesday, moving in from the northeast to the southwest. This back door front arrives in the northeast zone early in the day, about halfway through the viewing area by lunchtime, and easily clearing the whole area by mid- to late-afternoon. This sets up some variation in temperatures for the day, with Dubuque and surrounding areas in the mid 70s, with mid 80s possible in our western and southern counties. You’ll know when the front has passed your area, as winds will pick up a bit from the east.

Those easterly winds continue to pull in a cooler air mass as a Canadian high pressure settles in for the end of the week. This helps keep our weather tranquil, as well as limiting highs into the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday, with low to mid 70s by Friday.

The slow warming trend continues into the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s again for most throughout. Memorial Day itself is now forecast to be dry; the only chance for precipitation in the 9-day forecast is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.