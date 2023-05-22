Waterloo police investigate after woman fatally stabbed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they said a woman was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds Sunday night.

First responders were called to 217-D Fereday Court at around 8 p.m., where they attempted to save the woman’s life.

Police said the victim had several knife stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS.

