Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros.

Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash
Police lights.
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
No one injured following Iowa City Plane crash
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County

Latest News

China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
World summits' 'family photos' show Putin's isolation
World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation
'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
‘Exhaust them’: Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting
Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting