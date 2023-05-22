Show You Care
Two dead in Black Hawk County crash

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo said two people died in a crash on Highway 63 just north of Waterloo Monday morning.

The Iowa DOT reports the crash blocked both lanes of Highway 63 between County Road C57 and County Road C66, one mile north of Waterloo.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened in the 4200 block of Highway 63 just before 8 a.m.

Police said they expect to be at the scene of the crash for a while

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Iowa DOT reports US 63 is still blocked.

No additional details have been released. Stay with TV9 for more on this developing story.

