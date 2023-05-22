Show You Care
Timothy Rush sentenced to 30 years in prison for Taboo Nightclub shooting

Rush addressed the families of Nicole and Cox, delivering an emotional apology.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Timothy Rush, one of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting, was sentenced on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub back in April 2022. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

Rush accepted a plea agreement in March that lowered charges of Murder in the Second Degree down to Voluntary Manslaughter.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Rush to 30 years in prison with eligibility for parole. The families of Nicole and Cox read victim impact statements in court and pled for the judge to implement a longer sentence.

Rush addressed the families delivering an emotional apology.

Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April.

