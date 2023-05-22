Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘They have really beaten the odds’: community celebrates, supports foster kids graduating high school

‘They have really beaten the odds’: community celebrates, supports foster kids graduating high school
By Mollie Swayne
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Donovan Slick-Driscoll, a graduating senior at Kennedy High School, said, “If you had asked me four or five years ago if I’d graduate high school, I’d say no.”

Slick-Driscoll is graduating, though, and on Sunday he and twenty other students who grew up in the foster care system were celebrated during an open house at Radiant Church.

“I grew up in a very rough life. Like growing up being abused for eight years,” said Slick-Driscoll.

“Around half of kids in foster care actually graduate high school,” said Kristi Pingel, Connections Pastor at Radiant Church. “So, to have 21 kids here today, they have really beaten the odds.”

Pingel said kids in a traditional home might get gifts and money from parents and relatives upon graduating, but that’s not always the case for kids in the foster system. The open house was a chance for the church and members of the community to give the kids money and presents and help set them up for the next stage in life.

“They’re helping us, giving us free money that we can use, maybe to save it up for college,” said Gift Gonpue, another graduating senior.

As much as the money helps, the kids TV9 spoke to said what was even more meaningful was the recognition.

“It’s not even about how—what we get out of this,” said Slick-Driscoll. “It’s about people...being here with us, you know, giving up their time just to be here and celebrating those kids who can graduate that are in the foster system.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
One killed, two hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 380 near Center Point
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash
Police lights.
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County

Latest News

Iowa City kids learn bike safety ahead of the summer
Iowa City kids learn bike safety ahead of the summer
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
Laiken Hagerty’s family honors her life with nonprofit aiming to help others
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States