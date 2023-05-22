Show You Care
Sunny and warm this week

The week ahead is full of sunshine and warmth.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The week ahead is full of sunshine and warmth.

Sunshine will remain plentiful throughout the week. Temperatures warm slightly tomorrow into the lower 80s for many Tuesday and Wednesday. Even as we warm, it should be fairly comfortable as the dew points stay low and the muggy meter behaves itself.

A mid-week cold front will bring up the winds late Wednesday into Thursday and drop our highs back into the 70s, but looks to pass dry and without rain. In fact, rain looks unlikely for some time. We do continue to keep a close eye on the upcoming holiday weekend, but rain chances have diminished and it looks like it’ll be dry, warm, and perfect to be outdoors.

Rain will be hard to come by in the coming week and into next week too.
