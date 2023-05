CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Police said Ryleigh Franck was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of 31st Street northeast in Cedar Rapids.

She is described as being 5′5″ tall and 161 pounds, and she has a nose piercing. Police also provided an image of her (see above).

