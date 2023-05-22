Show You Care
Mount Vernon High School theatre production selected for International Thespian Festival

Some students at Mount Vernon High School will have a huge opportunity to practice, learn, and perform their craft in the spotlight.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Participating in workshops with renowned artists and instructors is a dream for most students and performers.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee explains how some students at Mount Vernon High School were selected for the International Thespian Festival, and how they’ll have a huge moment in the spotlight to practice, learn, and perform their craft.

