Monday’s weather a great start to the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather stays mostly the same for the next couple of days, with a slow warming trend continuing.

Highs will be near 80 degrees or so today, a few degrees warmer than Sunday. Expect a similar uptick for temperatures on Tuesday. Both days feature lots of sunshine and relatively light winds.

A back door cold front sweeps through the area on Wednesday, bringing a round of easterly winds that pulls in a cooler air mass for the end of the week. It will likely pass without precipitation developing, though. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s for a couple of days.

Temperatures climb again toward Memorial Day weekend, with highs back in the 80s and a slight chance for a storm or two.

