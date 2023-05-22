Show You Care
Marshalltown police car hit a child Saturday evening

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marshalltown Police Department is investigating after a police car hit a four-year-old boy at in intersection. It happened Saturday evening around 6:20.

Officer David Danielson was patrolling near Woodbury Street and North 12th Avenue when the accident happened. Police say Danielson quickly got medical treatment for the child, who was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his right foot and lower leg. The child also had scratches and abrasions, but seems to have avoided serious injury.

Police say the injuries do not appear serious and the child will have a medical check up later this week.

