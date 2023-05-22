Show You Care
Marshalltown implementing ‘automated traffic enforcement’ program to reduce speeding

Marshalltown Police Department logo.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on May 23rd, 2023, the City of Marshalltown will implement an “automated traffic enforcement program” in order to reduce excessive speeding at certain locations.

Officials say there will be a 30-day warning period before fines or citations are issued. Starting on June 22nd, 2023, owners of vehicles driving over 10mph the posted speed limit, will receive a fine in the mail.

The fines are listed as follows:

  • 11-20mph over - $100
  • 21-25mph over - $150
  • 26-30mph over - $250
  • 30+ mph over - $400

Two locations have been listed as areas to implement the new policy. The first location has been listed at Lincoln Way near the intersection of Orchard Lane. The second is listed at Governor Road near Benjamin Drive.

Drivers will have 30 days after receiving the mail infraction to either pay the fine or contest the violation in writing.

Officials say a Marshalltown Police Officer will review all available evidence before approving the citation.

