Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State fraternity members charged with assaulting, extorting member to perform sex act

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three members of an Iowa State University fraternity, including the Vice President of the fraternity, have been charged with forcing a member to perform a sex act.

According to the criminal complaint, Tyler Ekstrom, Colton Moore, and Grant Kuenast, all entered a Farmhouse Fraternity member’s room and ordered them to perform a sex act on one of them “or else be shot in the groin and face with an air-soft gun.” The victim initially refused before being shot multiple times.

The FarmHouse released a statement on their Facebook page stating that all three members have been placed on inactive status while the police investigation is underway.

According to police, all three of the defendants admitted to the event happening.

Ekstrom, Moore, and Kuenast have all been charged with Assault, Extortion, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash
Police lights.
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Two dead, two injured in Black Hawk County crash

Latest News

Generic police lights
Iowa City woman charged with stealing from labor union
An eastern Iowa student won this year's Iowa State Fair t-shirt design.
Eastern Iowa student wins 2023 Iowa State Fair T-Shirt Design Contest
People in a central Iowa community are coming together to get Iowa's first Safe Haven Baby Box.
Central Iowa community to get Iowa’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Sondra Willis, 41, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with second degree arson after police...
Dubuque woman faces arson charge after allegedly setting her garage on fire