Iowa State fraternity members charged with assaulting, extorting member to perform sex act

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three members of an Iowa State University fraternity, including the Vice President of the fraternity, have been charged with forcing a member to perform a sex act.

According to the criminal complaint, Tyler Ekstrom, Colton Moore, and Grant Kuenast, all entered a Farmhouse Fraternity member’s room and ordered them to perform a sex act on one of them “or else be shot in the groin and face with an air-soft gun.” The victim initially refused before being shot multiple times.

The FarmHouse released a statement on their Facebook page stating that all three members have been placed on inactive status while the police investigation is underway.

According to police, all three of the defendants admitted to the event happening.

Ekstrom, Moore, and Kuenast have all been charged with Assault, Extortion, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

