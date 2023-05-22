Show You Care
Iowa City woman charged with stealing from labor union

Generic police lights(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Iowa City has been charged with making unauthorized purchases from a labor union’s credit card.

According to the criminal complaint, 43-year-old Shea Vitti was an administrative assistant for the Carpenters Local 1260. Starting as early as January 14th, 2022, officials found multiple payments with the Carpenters Local credit card that was in her possession, being used to pay her utilities. Other smaller personal purchases were also linked to her.

In total, $2105 was spent on things not relating to the Local Carpenters 1260.

She was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card over $1500 under $10,000.

