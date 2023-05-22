Iowa City kids learn bike safety ahead of the summer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Parks & Rec Department held its 3rd Annual Pedal Power event Sunday, teaching kids how to be safe while riding their bikes. They gave rewards to kids for learning how to stop and look both ways at an intersection or riding successfully through an obstacle course.

There was also live music, food, and booths for visitors to enjoy. Organizers say that this event goes a long way in making sure kids can stay safe while having fun this summer.

”We have this to improve bicycle safety skills that’s one of our our big components of what we’re trying to do as a Parks and Recreation department is get kids on bikes and teach them how to bike safety” Brad Parker the Recreation Superintendent explained.

They are planning to hold another event next year.

