Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt begins in Cedar Rapids metro

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hunt for a special medallion from the Freedom Festival kicks off on Monday.

The 4-inch acrylic disc with the festival’s 2023 logo is hidden somewhere on public land in the Cedar Rapids metro area. Clues will be released on KCRG-TV9′s Facebook page each day at 6:00 a.m., and read on TV9′s newscasts throughout the day. The person that finds the medallion will be given a $500 Hy-Vee gift card.

Rules and tips from the Freedom Festival:

The Medallion will NOT be underground – no digging necessary

The Medallion will NOT be inside any type of electrical or outside meter or equipment – Please stay away from all utility fixtures (You will NOT find the Medallion there)

The Medallion WILL be hidden outside and on PUBLIC land that is accessible to all.

The Cedar Rapids metro area includes: Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Ely, Palo and Fairfax.

Please respect public land – although the Medallion will NOT be in plain sight, you will NOT have to damage property to retrieve it.

Please respect all applicable hours of operations in public parks and green spaces and any other posted rules

More information about the Freedom Festival is available on their website.

KCRG-TV9 is a sponsor of the Freedom Festival.

