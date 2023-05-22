Show You Care
Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt begins in Cedar Rapids metro

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hunt for a special medallion from the Freedom Festival kicks off on Monday.

The 4-inch acrylic disc with the festival’s 2023 logo is hidden somewhere on public land in the Cedar Rapids metro area. Clues will be released on KCRG-TV9′s Facebook page each day at 6:00 a.m., and read on TV9′s newscasts throughout the day. The person that finds the medallion will be given a $500 Hy-Vee gift card.

Rules and tips from the Freedom Festival:

  • The Medallion will NOT be underground – no digging necessary
  • The Medallion will NOT be inside any type of electrical or outside meter or equipment – Please stay away from all utility fixtures (You will NOT find the Medallion there)
  • The Medallion WILL be hidden outside and on PUBLIC land that is accessible to all.
  • The Cedar Rapids metro area includes: Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Ely, Palo and Fairfax.
  • Please respect public land – although the Medallion will NOT be in plain sight, you will NOT have to damage property to retrieve it.
  • Please respect all applicable hours of operations in public parks and green spaces and any other posted rules

More information about the Freedom Festival is available on their website.

KCRG-TV9 is a sponsor of the Freedom Festival.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

