Freedom Festival Medallion Hunt begins in Cedar Rapids metro
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hunt for a special medallion from the Freedom Festival kicks off on Monday.
The 4-inch acrylic disc with the festival’s 2023 logo is hidden somewhere on public land in the Cedar Rapids metro area. Clues will be released on KCRG-TV9′s Facebook page each day at 6:00 a.m., and read on TV9′s newscasts throughout the day. The person that finds the medallion will be given a $500 Hy-Vee gift card.
Rules and tips from the Freedom Festival:
- The Medallion will NOT be underground – no digging necessary
- The Medallion will NOT be inside any type of electrical or outside meter or equipment – Please stay away from all utility fixtures (You will NOT find the Medallion there)
- The Medallion WILL be hidden outside and on PUBLIC land that is accessible to all.
- The Cedar Rapids metro area includes: Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Ely, Palo and Fairfax.
- Please respect public land – although the Medallion will NOT be in plain sight, you will NOT have to damage property to retrieve it.
- Please respect all applicable hours of operations in public parks and green spaces and any other posted rules
More information about the Freedom Festival is available on their website.
KCRG-TV9 is a sponsor of the Freedom Festival.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.