Eastern Iowa student wins 2023 Iowa State Fair T-Shirt Design Contest

An eastern Iowa student won this year's Iowa State Fair t-shirt design.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa student won this year’s Iowa State Fair T-Shirt Design Contest.

The winning entry was done by Lily Moestchen of Monticello.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon foundation counted votes from its Facebook and website.

The fair will print and sell the winning design at its merchandise stands during the fair in Des Moines.

If you voted for a different design, organizers say you can buy any of the top six online starting in June.

The fair is August 10 through 20.

Iowa State Fair 2023 T-Shirt Contest
Iowa State Fair 2023 T-Shirt Contest(Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation)

