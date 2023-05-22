Show You Care
Eastern Iowa elected officials experience firefighter training first hand at FireOps 101

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders led exercises giving participants a taste of the hard work they do every day.

People tried out using first responders tools to take a car door off for a rescue, learning CPR techniques, and even simulated what its like to put out a fire in a burning building.

Firefighters say it’s important for everyone, including local officials, to understand the work they do.

Brandon Pflanzer the President of the Iowa City Association of Professional Fire Fighters I.A.F.F. Local 610 and Secretary and Treasurer of the Iowa Professional Fire Fighters said “So every every decision we do is made by an elected leader or a leader of the community so in regards to that we may need to know what it’s like for our members and those expectations that we have ourselves it’s a very physically intense job so the best way to experience that and truly understand is to do it themselves.”

The Iowa City Association of Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 610 hosted the event.

