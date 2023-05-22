Show You Care
Dubuque woman faces arson charge after allegedly setting her garage on fire

Sondra Willis, 41, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with second degree arson after police say she intentionally set her garage on fire on Saturday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman was arrested and charged with second degree arson after police say she intentionally set her garage on fire on Saturday.

Police responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Bristol Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said the other two residents of the home said Sondra Willis, 41, had been acting “weird” all day, even threatening to stab herself in the neck.

One of the residents told police Willis had been saying, “I’m going to prison today” all day.

Police said that when they asked Willis if she started the fire, she nodded her head up and down and mumbled something, later saying she started the fire, so she could “just get away.”

After being read her Miranda Rights, police said Willis admitted to having started the fire by pouring gas cans across the garage and lighting the fuel with a match.

The damage to the home is estimated at about $100,000.

