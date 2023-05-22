Show You Care
Dry through Memorial Day Weekend

Dry through Memorial Day Weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a lovely morning across Eastern Iowa with lots of sunshine.

Today & Tonight

The sky is a tad hazy today due to some light smoke in the atmosphere. The sunshine will continue this afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight will be mild with lows cooling into the mid 50s and a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday through Friday

Our warm and dry weather pattern will continue Tuesday and Wednesday before a back door cold front moves into the region from the northeast. This will bring slightly cooler air into the region for the end of the week with highs staying in the 70s on Thursday and Friday. No precipitation is expected to develop along the front.

Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond

The rain chances for Memorial Day Weekend have diminished, and the upcoming holiday weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 80s. However, a slight chance for showers and storms will be possible by the middle of next week.

