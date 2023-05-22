Dog dies in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters said a dog died in a house fire on Sunday night.

It happened at 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Spruce Avenue Southeast.

Firefighters said the owner was out in the yard and found smoke coming from the home.

Once firefighters got the fire under control, they found the dog who had died.

The fire damaged all levels of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.