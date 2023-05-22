Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — A weekend celebration at a Southern California dance ballroom was hailed by organizers as the latest sign of healing within the Asian American community following the Lunar New Year shooting that killed 11 people at a nearby dance studio.

One of the hosts of Saturday’s event at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra was Brandon Tsay, who on Jan. 21 famously wrestled a semi-automatic weapon away from the gunman who had earlier shot up Star Ballroom Dance Studio in neighboring Monterey Park. Tsay, whose family has owned Lai Lai Ballroom for years, said the celebration is an example of the community standing strong and moving forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

