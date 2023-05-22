Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash

A 15-year-old from Hopkinton died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County Sunday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old from Hopkinton died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County Sunday.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the 2800 of 310th Avenue in rural Hopkinton at around noon Sunday.

The crash report said Caleb Jurgens was on a motorcycle when he crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck head on.

Jurgens died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van involved in a crash in Linn County that killed one person and injured two others on...
Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed in Interstate 380 crash
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Cedar Rapids man drowned Saturday afternoon at West Lake Okoboji
Police lights.
Police chase through backyards, farm fields in Buchanan County leads to two juveniles arrested
Fatal car crash.
Tractor overturns, kills operator after being struck by van in Marshall County
Motorcycle crash.
Ottumwa teen killed after collision while allegedly eluding law enforcement

Latest News

Waterloo police investigate after woman fatally stabbed
Two dead in Black Hawk County crash
A 15-year-old from Hopkinton died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County Sunday.
15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
The first of two Honor Flights will take off from the Dubuque Regional Airport.
Honor Flight takes off from Dubuque Regional Airport Monday