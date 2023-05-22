15-year-old motorcyclist killed in Delaware County crash
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old from Hopkinton died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County Sunday.
In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the 2800 of 310th Avenue in rural Hopkinton at around noon Sunday.
The crash report said Caleb Jurgens was on a motorcycle when he crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck head on.
Jurgens died at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
